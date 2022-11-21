Low Speed Vehicles Carve A Niche Into The Growing EV Market

Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”

In fact, these technically aren’t even golf carts either. They’re what’s known as low-speed vehicles (LSVs).

They may look like fancy golf carts, but LSVs are their own class of motor vehicle. They face lower regulatory scrutiny in exchange for being street-legal with a maximum speed of 25 mph (40 km/h). They’re still required to have a number of DOT-regulated safety features like proper seat belts, automotive windshield glass, backup cameras, pedestrian noisemakers, and other safety equipment.