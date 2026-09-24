Lower, Faster, Better Gas Mileage, And Easier Access - Do Wagons Win When Compared To Most SUVs?

The wagon-versus-SUV debate refuses to die — and honestly, that's a good thing. As SUVs continue to dominate showrooms and driveways, a quietly passionate contingent of drivers keeps making the case for the humble station wagon. So which side has the stronger argument? We dug into the numbers to find out, using real-world examples like the Volvo V60 versus the Volvo XC60, a Volkswagen Golf Wagon versus the Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Subaru Outback versus the Subaru Ascent. Shoppers in this universe tend to fall into one of two categories. The first is the wagon enthusiast, who likely wants little to do with driving an SUV. Your writer is in this category. The other group of shoppers is wagon-averse, often because of their appearance, form factor, and a stereotype of being boring. If you've found yourself somewhere on the fence in this argument, read on for a logical look at the key benefits of choosing a wagon. Some math and examples should help guide you towards the best purchase decision for your dollars.



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