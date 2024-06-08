Lower Production Costs May Soon Make EVs Cheaper Than ICE Counterparts

One of the main sticking points to the wider adoption of electric vehicles in the United States and beyond is the high cost of a new EV. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price of a new combustion car in the U.S. in June was $48,644, while new EVs had an average MSRP of $56,371. That’s an almost $8,000 difference, enough to get you a used gas-powered daily commuter. In other words, there’s still a considerable gap, but that difference will soon disappear in favor of EVs thanks to the rapid decrease in the cost of lithium batteries.



