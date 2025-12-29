Loyalists Have Been BEGGING GM For THIS. Should They Give The People WHAT THEY WANT?

In the vast digital echo chamber of social media, one persistent plea has captured the hearts of truck enthusiasts worldwide. Here’s a meme marking "Day 658 of begging GM to make a modern Square Body," featuring a sleek, retro-inspired GMC pickup that blends classic lines with contemporary flair. The post, which garnered over 7,700 likes and hundreds of replies, isn't an isolated cry—it's part of a growing chorus from loyalists yearning for a revival of Chevrolet and GMC's iconic "square body" trucks.



For the uninitiated, the square body refers to the third-generation Chevrolet C/K series (and GMC equivalents) produced from 1973 to 1987. These boxy beasts were paragons of American automotive grit: simple, durable, and endlessly customizable. With their angular designs, bench seats, and V8 power, they embodied an era when trucks were tools first and luxury items second. Fast-forward to today, and modern pickups like the Chevy Silverado are aerodynamic wonders loaded with tech, but critics argue they've lost that raw, nostalgic soul. Fans on X echo this sentiment.



The demand isn't just anecdotal. Online forums and social threads buzz with calls for a modern square body, perhaps as an electric variant or with hybrid tech to meet emissions standards. GM has flirted with the idea—design sketches from 2022 show futuristic takes on the classic shape, and a 2024 "50-year anniversary" concept teased a bold revival. Yet, rumors of a 2025 production model have been debunked as AI-generated fakes, leaving enthusiasts frustrated.



Proponents argue that listening to these loyalists could be a goldmine. Revivals like Ford's Bronco or Jeep's Gladiator prove nostalgia sells—imagine a square body with modern safety features, infotainment, and efficient powertrains. It could attract millennials and Gen Z buyers nostalgic for their parents' rides while boosting GM's market share in a competitive truck segment. Many lament GM's shift away from boxier designs in 2019.



The question will continue to loom: Should GM answer its devoted fans and deliver a modern square body, or stick to innovation over imitation? In an industry where heritage meets high-tech, giving loyalists what they want might just redefine the road ahead—or risk stalling in the past. What do you think, truck lovers? The ball's in GM's court.



As another day passes with fans still begging, the question persists: Should GM finally reward its most devoted loyalists by delivering a modern square body truck?







