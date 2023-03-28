Lucid Air Already Recalled For Stalling When Driving

A seemingly small problem with a spring that’s a little too strong has led to some Lucid Airs shutting down unexpectedly on the road, and to a recall of 637 vehicles. Fortunately, the problem is not terminal, but could lead to a safety issue if it occurs at the wrong time.

The fault is related to a contactor supplied by Sensata Technologies. The part is an electrically-activated switch that makes contact at vehicle startup, and breaks it when the vehicle is shut down, controlling the flow of electricity to the motor.

However, in some cases, the spring that keeps the switch from making contact in when the motor is supposed to be off is too strong. That means that it can force it to break contact while the vehicle is driving, shutting off the supply of electricity to the motor.