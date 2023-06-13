Lucid Air Catches Fire A Factory Demo Event - No Word On How Many Sales Were Generated

A Lucid Air caught fire while parked at a demo event over the weekend, according to a Reddit post from a person who was waiting to test drive one of the EVs. The car was parked and not connected to a charger. As per the original poster, the vehicle – a base Air Pure sedan – started smoking while stationary, and ultimately the smoke evolved into flames, which led to the front end being destroyed. The fire was safely extinguished by two fire trucks that came to the scene, as Drive Tesla Canada writes, and nobody was harmed. Furthermore, there was no property damage, as the vehicle was parked far enough away from other cars and buildings.





