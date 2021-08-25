Lucid Air Dream Buyers Given Choice - 1000HP or 500 Mile Range

Lucid Motors announced that it will be offering two versions of the Dream Edition of its upcoming Air electric sedan: now with over 1,000 hp of power and one with over 500 miles of range.



After some delays, Lucid is now maintaining its target to start deliveries of the Air, its first vehicle, by the end of the year.

The first version of the Air was supposed to be the Air Dream Edition, which had listed specs of 503 miles on a single charge, 1,080 hp, and 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.5 seconds.