Lucid Air Gets A Perfect 5 Star Rating In NHTSA Crash Testing

When electric vehicles first came about, a lot of people were worried about their safety features and their ability to protect occupants in case of a crash. Although technically speaking EVs are not at all different from ICE cars when it comes to the cabin structure and safety gear, there are several factors that got some of us thinking. After all, the lack of an engine at the front, where most of the ICE ones are placed, could have impacted the vehicle's ability to shield passengers from harm. Then, the presence of batteries pretty much the entire length of the vehicle could have posed the risk of fire. And, finally, the fact that many of these EVs were produced by newcomers to the industry raised some questions. As it turned out, those fears were not only unwarranted, but also misplaced. EVs, no matter who makes them, are overall just as safe as all other cars, and even better in some respects. All one has to do to convince himself of that is look at the many great ratings these cars got over the years from national safety watchdogs.



