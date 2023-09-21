Lucid Air Owner Ponders Returning To Tesla After Repeated Charging Issues

There's no denying that Lucid makes fantastic all-electric vehicles. The Air comes in many flavors, and it's one of the fastest vehicles out there, both in terms of speed and charging capabilities. However, when you acquire an EV, you're also buying into the DC charging network. For this owner, the seemingly never-ending problems with replenishing the high-voltage energy storage unit have forced them to get rid of the posh EV. There's a lesson for all of us and automakers to learn here. A Lucid Air Grand Touring owner announced that he is selling the vehicle mainly because of troubles experienced while needing a rapid charging session. The man doesn't name any names, but the vehicle he's getting rid of has been featured on autoevolution before.



