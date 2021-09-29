Lucid Air Production Officially Begins In Arizona

Lucid announced today the official start of the series production of the Lucid Air luxury all-electric sedan at its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The first customer-quality cars (Dream Edition versions) rolled off the assembly line as the company launches the Lucid Production Preview Week events, during which customers, media, investors and policymakers will be able to check out the Air and Lucid's plant - including the Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) and Lucid Powertrain Manufacturing (LPM-1).