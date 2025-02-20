Lucid Air Takes On Lamborghini Revuelto In Car And Driver’s Lightning Lap Shootout

Electric cars are fast in a straight line, sure, but all that weight means they’re hopeless on a twisty racetrack. That’s what we’re often led to believe, but judging by the results of Car and Driver’s latest annual Lightning Lap shootout, it’s simply not true. In the 18th running of the event, the four-door Lucid Air electric sedan kicked sand in the faces of two mid-engined monsters, including the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Admittedly, we’re talking here about the Lucid Air Sapphire, which is a world away from the base-spec Air. It has carbon brakes, a 1,234 hp (1,251 PS / 920 kW) triple-motor powertrain, and can reach 60 mph (97 kmh) in 1.89 seconds. But it’s still a big, fat (5,336 lbs / 2,420 kg) four-door businessman’s express that beat a two-seat, 1,001 hp (1,015 PS) V12 hybrid supercar by over a second across the 4.1 miles (6.6 km) of Virginia International Raceway.