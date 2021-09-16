Lucid Air To Have At Least 450 Miles Of Range

US EV automaker Lucid Motors has just shared some of the official EPA ranges for its flagship Air sedan, and they are quite impressive. In an official press release, Lucid revealed the EPA estimated range for two versions of the upcoming Dream Edition Air, as well as the Grand Touring. Both of these trims provide a range of at least 450 miles.



Lucid Motors is a US EV automaker focused on the luxury segment of the market. By charging a higher premium for its electric vehicles, Lucid can deliver superior features in range and horsepower, delivered within a sleek, luxe design.







