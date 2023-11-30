Lucid Boss Opens Up On New Pickup

A recent leaked image showed what appeared to be an electric pickup truck from Lucid that could rival the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T. Speaking with the automaker at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, CarBuzz learned that the clay model shown in that image may not be cause for excitement just yet.



"We are focusing on the launch of the Gravity. The fact that there are clay models, maybe there are more different versions, we constantly do design studies and evaluate what it would look like if we did things," explained Eric Bach, SVP of Product and and Chief Engineer of Lucid Motors. "There's no decision. We always do design exploration and that's common in the industry."





