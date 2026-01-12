Lucid CEO Fires Entire Software Team After Gravity's Buggy Launch - How Many Other Automakers Need To Do The Same?

Marc Winterhoff said he is aware of the irony. His company, Lucid Motors, releases one of the most advanced electric vehicles the U.S. market has ever seen. That vehicle, the Lucid Gravity, has class-leading range, efficiency and fast-charging. The Gravity is a good enough platform that it's going to be used as a driverless taxi in Uber's network.
 
And yet its key fob didn't work. 
 
While the Gravity was Lucid's most important launch yet—an SUV that can grow the brand in ways the Lucid Air sedan could not—it debuted last year with a raft of technical issues. Those problems included a glitching screen and a key fob that the vehicle sometimes couldn't recognize, preventing someone from driving away. 



 


