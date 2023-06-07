Lucid CEO Not Happy That Tesla's Charging Plug Is Becoming The Industry Standard

In recent weeks, a slew of automakers have decided to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter, but Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson thinks this may be a bad call. The change is being made by big names such as Ford and General Motors, along with newer automakers such as Rivian. Even EV charger companies are jumping on board.

Lucid's CEO told Bloomberg that the brouhaha around the topic is a bit much, saying, "It's just a plug," and adding, "What we're really comparing is, is it a screw cap or is it a cork on the bottle, not the quality of the wine. It's rather bizarre."