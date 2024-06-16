Lucid CEO Says They Are Ahead Of Tesla In Technology? That's Like Joe Biden Saying The Economy Is As Healthy As He Is.

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson claimed in a recent interview that Lucid has surpassed Tesla in core technology, stating that Tesla is currently distracted. This assertion has sparked a debate among users, with some questioning Lucid's ability to produce and sell vehicles at a profit compared to Tesla's established market presence and profitability. The discussion also touched on Lucid's need for Tesla's charging network and the high cost of Lucid's technology, which some argue negates its technological advantage if it cannot be produced profitably.













Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson in new interview on @Tesla: “I think if we look back in time 10-15 years ago, Tesla was the tech leader. I think there’s a degree of distraction now and I think Lucid has taken that mantle; We’re a number of years ahead in terms of our core technology.” pic.twitter.com/hyjc38BhKP — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 16, 2024



