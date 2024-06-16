Lucid CEO Says They Are Ahead Of Tesla In Technology? That's Like Joe Biden Saying The Economy Is As Healthy As He Is.

Agent001 submitted on 6/16/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:58:38 PM

Views : 620 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson claimed in a recent interview that Lucid has surpassed Tesla in core technology, stating that Tesla is currently distracted. This assertion has sparked a debate among users, with some questioning Lucid's ability to produce and sell vehicles at a profit compared to Tesla's established market presence and profitability. The discussion also touched on Lucid's need for Tesla's charging network and the high cost of Lucid's technology, which some argue negates its technological advantage if it cannot be produced profitably.









Lucid CEO Says They Are Ahead Of Tesla In Technology? That's Like Joe Biden Saying The Economy Is As Healthy As He Is.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)