Lucid CEO Take A Page From Elon Musk, Begins Spending Most Of His Time On The Factory Floor

Lucid Motors is going through its own form of "production hell" with the startup delivering just 679 vehicles in the second quarter of this year. The firm's CEO, former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, is now spending the majority of his time at Lucid's Arizona plant as opposed to the company's Palo Alto HQ. Speaking on an earnings call last week, Rawlinson stated the following: 

 

"I've been spending the vast majority of my time here, right here on the shop floor. And I believe it's my responsibility as a CEO to be here resolving issues and helping to onboard new executives."



