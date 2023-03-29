Lucid Cutting 1300 Jobs In Effort To Stay Alive

A number of electric vehicle startups have had to face a harsh reality and the latest is Lucid, which is planning layoffs.
 
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Lucid revealed a new restructuring plan that aims to reduce operating expenses in “response to evolving business needs and productivity improvements.” As part of this effort, the company aims to axe approximately 18% of its workforce or around 1,300 people.
 
The layoffs are expected to be “substantially complete” by the end of the second quarter and the company could take a $30 (£24.3 / €27.6) million hit in charges related to severance payments and benefits – among other things.


