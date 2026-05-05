Lucid Delivers MEASLY 3,093 Cars, Blames “Second-Row Seat Rebellion. Balance Sheet SO RED, It’s Considering Switching to Communism!

Lucid Motors just dropped another earnings report that reads like a bad SNL skit: “We grew revenue! (Sort of.) We built cars! (Mostly.) We lost a fortune! (Definitely.)” For Q4 2025 they scraped together $522.7 million in sales—120% growth, sure, if you ignore that it’s still less than what Tesla burns on free Superchargers.



Deliveries hit a whopping 5,345 vehicles. That’s cute. Rivian probably moves that many in a slow Tuesday. Meanwhile they torched $1.24 billion in free cash flow and posted a non-GAAP loss of $3.08 per share. Wall Street’s reaction? “104% upside! Target $12.77!” Because nothing says “buy” like negative gross margins and a balance sheet that’s basically a Saudi PIF wishlist.



Fast-forward to today’s Q1 2026 update and the comedy writes itself. Production 5,500, deliveries a pathetic 3,093 because—get this—the Gravity SUV’s second-row seats had a “supplier quality issue.” Twenty-nine days of lost sales because the luxury leather couldn’t handle basic quality control. Inventory ballooned to $1.47 billion while revenue came in at a miserable $282.5 million, missing estimates by a country mile. GAAP loss? $3.46 a share. The stock dropped 6% after hours like it read the press release and decided life wasn’t worth living.



Yet somehow analysts still see a moonshot. Two buy ratings, seven holds, three sells, average target implying the company will suddenly scale to 25,000–27,000 vehicles in 2026, launch a cheap midsize EV, nail robotaxis with NVIDIA and Uber, and achieve “operational and financial discipline” (CEO Marc Winterhoff’s favorite fairy tale). Liquidity sits at $4.7 billion thanks to more Saudi cash and Uber handouts—basically an oil-funded life support machine. Without it, Lucid would’ve flatlined years ago.



Here’s the best part: Polymarket gives this circus a 48% chance of bankruptcy by 2027. Nearly a coin flip that the “Lucid Air” becomes the “Lucid Airball.” Traders are literally betting the farm that the next “year of sustainable growth” ends with Chapter 11 and a fire sale of half-built Gravitys on Craigslist.



Lucid isn’t an EV company anymore. It’s performance art: a cautionary tale in real time about burning Saudi billions on dreams of beating Tesla while the rest of us watch the cash evaporate like morning dew on a hot hood. Wall Street’s 104% upside call isn’t analysis—it’s fan fiction. The future? More hype, more dilution, more seat problems. At this rate Lucid’s greatest innovation will be how long it can stay alive on other people’s money. Sweet dreams, dreamers. Just don’t forget to buckle up—the ride’s about to hit the wall.



