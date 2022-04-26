Lucid Dream EV Fire Takes Four Hours To Extinguish After Transport Truck Goes Up In Flames

Electric vehicle fires make big headlines because oftentimes, they’re incredibly difficult to extinguish. Such was the case with one Lucid Air in Massachusetts that caught fire and totally torched the trailer it was in, not to mention the siding of a nearby home. It was shared around Facebook like crazy after photos were posted by the Highway to Hell account, and we reached out to Lucid for more info. Right now, the cause of the fire is unverified; however, it’s believed to have originated in the tow vehicle’s engine bay. A tweet from Len Devanna, head of digital experience at Lucid, suggests as much:



