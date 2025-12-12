Lucid Executive Says EU Rollback Of EVs Will Cost Investors Billions

Europe is in the midst of a heated debate over rolling back its Green Agenda, including the European Union’s most ambitious measure: banning sales of new passenger cars with combustion engines starting in 2035. Scrapping the ban now appears increasingly likely, pleasing legacy automakers still reliant on gasoline and diesel — but upsetting electric-only manufacturers that invested heavily based on the original policy trajectory. Lawrence Hamilton, who oversees Lucid Motors’ European operations, discussed the implications of shifting EU policy for the U.S.-based EV maker and the wider industry during an interview with Automotive News Europe Correspondent William Boston in early December.
 


