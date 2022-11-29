Lucid Focuses On Where Tesla Isn't - A New $50,000 EV

Lucid only sold six-figure versions of the Air electric sedan, but that changed last week with the introduction of the $89,050 Pure variant alongside the slightly pricier $109,050 Touring model . However, the Arizona-based automaker apparently has plans to go even more downmarket and introduce a new model, most likely another sedan, that will cost around $50,000 and debut sometime this decade.

The company is still proud that it managed to bring the Air’s cost down to be able to sell it below $100,000 while also not turning it into a barebones car - it still comes well equipped, missing out on the panoramic glass roof and range drops to 410 miles.



