Lucid Garavity Configurator Goes On Line - Revealing Basic Features Now Cost Extra

As announced, Lucid Motors opened the Gravity order books on November 7, starting with the top-of-the-line Gravity Grand Touring. Despite the $94,900 price, the SUV misses many convenience and safety features that should come standard on a $100K vehicle, including the third seat row that should be its signature feature. Lucid Motors announced that customers could configure and order the Gravity SUV starting November 7. The EV startup has high hopes that the three-row SUV would help it stay afloat, if not become profitable in the near term. This is why many people were anxiously waiting for the Gravity sales to start, and they jumped at the opportunity to configure the SUV once the configurator went live. However, they were met with an unpleasant surprise. The Gravity SUV lacked many convenience and even safety features that are present on much cheaper vehicles on the market. Despite sales starting with the top trim Gravity Grand Touring, not even the 7-passenger seating configuration is available standard. That was one of Gravity's most important features, but prospective buyers are now forced to pay to configure a third row.



