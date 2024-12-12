Lucid Gravity EV SUV To Have EPA 450 Mile Range

Lucid only started production of its Gravity SUV, with the VIN001 vehicle rolling off the production line less than a week ago. Now, the EV startup has an official EPA rating for the three-row SUV, and it's better than it hoped. Instead of the 440 miles announced previously, the Lucid Gravity can go up to 450 miles on a charge. This makes it one of the longest-range electric SUVs available in the US. When Lucid announced the Gravity SUV, it promised to have the longest range among all-electric vehicles in its class. That was already considered bullish, especially as the Gen 1 Rivian R1S was leading the pack with up to 400 miles (644 km) when configured with the Max Pack battery. When Lucid opened the Gravity order books, it offered a more precise estimate of "over 440 miles (708 km)." That was enough to snatch the crown of the longest-range electric SUV in the mid-size segment.



