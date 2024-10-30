Lucid Gravity SUV Production To Start Late This Year With 800HP and 440 Mile Range

Four years after teasing the Gravity SUV, Lucid is finally gearing up to launch the model. As part of this effort, the company has announced pricing and revealed orders will open on November 7.

Lucid didn’t delve into specifics, but confirmed the model will initially be offered in Grand Touring guise for $94,900. Production is slated to begin late this year and the electric crossover promises to have more than 800 hp (597 kW / 811 PS) as well as a range in excess of 440 miles (708 km). Ax