Lucid In WEST HOLLYWOOD. Up To NO GOOD? Company Offers FREE TEST DRIVES At Supercharger Station And NO ONE Signs Up!

Agent001 submitted on 5/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:16:04 PM
SPIED at the West Hollywood supercharger station...NOT a good sign for the future...Lucid is seriously so desperate to sell cars. They sent someone to a Supercharger to try and get people to sign up for test drives but nobody was interested ???? pic.twitter.com/SsuVCZfRQo— Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) May 6, 2023
