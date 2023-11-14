Lucid Is Working On A Cybertruck Of It's Own

An image has surfaced online showing that Lucid Motors has begun work on a new pickup truck that none of us expected. The sighting comes via Lucid-Forum and shows a clay model parked alongside what may be the Gravity SUV, which is due to be revealed this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show.



The styling of the pickup suggests that this could be a more premium vehicle than the Tesla Cybertruck, but a traditional bed also suggests that it won't be as luxury-focused as the Rivian R1T. Lucid has made no secret of the fact that it intends to scale its technologies for the mass market, and an attractively styled truck like this could certainly be a great rival for the likes of the Silverado EV and F-150 Lightning.





