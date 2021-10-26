Lucid Motors Begins Shipping Cars To Customers

Over the weekend, Lucid Motors tweeted a photo of what appears to be several production versions of its all-electric Air sedan on a truck, ready for transport. We’ve reached out to Lucid to confirm this is the case, and we’ll update this article if we hear back.

But it makes sense that cars would begin to find their way into customers’ hands since, as we previously reported, production of the Air officially began at the end of September. The timing is also right in line with the earlier announcement that deliveries would begin in late October.