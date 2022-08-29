Lucid Motors Is Barely Out Of The Gate And Already Has A Performance Subbrand

Lucid Motors is moving upmarket with the $249,000 Sapphire edition of its Air sedan, leveraging its in-house technology to take on Tesla and legacy rivals such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW at the high end. Electric vehicle maker Lucid launched last year with the limited-run Air Dream Edition at $169,000, excluding shipping, and quickly sold out. That laid the groundwork for the Sapphire subbrand as a performance-oriented next step. “We’re certainly taking the brand even further upmarket from a price-point and positioning perspective,” Jeff Curry, vice president of marketing, told Automotive News at company headquarters. “We’re going after those folks who might be in a Mercedes AMG product or BMW M product and want to go electric but need a place to go. This is our representation of the pinnacle of electric performance.”



