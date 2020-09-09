Lucid Motors Launches The Air. Does It Have ANY Chance Against Tesla?

Agent001 submitted on 9/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:08:05 PM
0 user comments | Views : 500 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Lucid Motors is a luxury mobility company that is re-imagining what a car can be.
We are applying innovative engineering, design, and technology to define a new class of vehicle. Lucid is developing products and services for the new world of experiential, on-demand, and sustainable luxury, with the Lucid Air premium sedan as its first platform. Headquartered in Newark, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Lucid team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries.What do you think of the new Air? Does it have ANY chance against Tesla?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news