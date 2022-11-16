Lucid Motors Teases Gravity SUV Ahead Of Reservations

Mere hours after sharing details of the final two versions of its Air sedan reaching customers this year, Lucid Motors has spoiled its audience with new details surrounding its upcoming Gravity SUV. Lucid shared the images you’ll see below during its livestream event this morning, as well as details pertaining to reservations, production, and some vehicle design news. Here’s what we’ve learned.

We told you we’d be back.

Just a few hours after sharing details of the Air Touring and Air Pure sedans reaching production and deliveries, Lucid Motors has made good on its promise to grace us with new details of the all-electric Gravity SUV – its second flagship vehicle that has remained mostly shrouded in secrecy since the American automaker first teased it at the end of a video officially unveiling the Air sedan.