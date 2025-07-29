Lucid Picks Timothée Chalamet: Because Nothing Says "Luxury EV" Like a Sad Boi Stare

Lucid Motors, you’ve really outdone yourselves this time, haven’t you? In a move that screams “we’re desperate for relevance,” you’ve tapped Timothée Chalamet as your celebrity spokesperson. Really? The guy who looks like he just rolled out of a Wes Anderson film set, all cheekbones and existential sighs, is supposed to sell your electric luxury sedans? This is a roast, so buckle up, because Lucid’s decision here is about as inspired as a flat tire on a desert highway.



Let’s start with the obvious: Timothée Chalamet is the human equivalent of a TikTok algorithm—pretty, brooding, and adored by people who spend more time curating their Instagram aesthetic than actually driving cars. Lucid, you’re trying to compete with Tesla’s sleek futurism and Mercedes’ timeless prestige, and your big play is a guy who’s best known for playing a teen heartthrob in Call Me By Your Name and a space messiah in Dune? What’s next, marketing your Air sedan as the official car of “sad boi vibes”? I can just imagine the tagline: “Lucid Air: For when you want to cruise silently while contemplating the futility of existence.”



Don’t get me wrong, Timothée’s got charm, but his fanbase isn’t exactly your target demographic. Lucid’s cars start at what, $80,000? Do you think his army of Gen Z stans, drowning in student debt and living for #OOTD posts, are rushing to dealerships to drop six figures on an EV? The overlap between “people who scream at Timothée’s red carpet appearances” and “people who can afford a Lucid” is a Venn diagram with about three people in the middle, and two of them are probably Timothée’s agents.



And let’s talk branding. Lucid’s supposed to be about cutting-edge tech and luxury that rivals the best. Chalamet’s vibe is more “I wrote poetry in a coffee shop and forgot to pay my rent.” Tesla has Elon Musk, flaws and all, but at least he’s synonymous with innovation. Chalamet’s synonymous with… cardigans. Bold choice, Lucid, but it’s like putting a vegan in charge of a butcher shop.



So, Spies, mark your calendars for July 29, 2026, and let’s check back: How many Lucid vehicles will have been bought by people who actually care who Timothée Chalamet is? My guess? Fewer than the number of times he’s been called “ethereal” on X. Go ahead, prove me wrong.



And who would YOU have chosen as the spokesperson of the brand if ANY?



Our question is have they ever met their target audience? And are they even old enough to RENT a car?



