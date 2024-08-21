Lucid Plans Three "Affordable" Models In Latest Push

Even with a sub-$70,000 starting price, the Lucid Air is far from an "affordable" electric vehicle for the masses. Lucid Motors is currently working on lower-priced vehicles, including a new mid-size SUV that will cost less than $50,000 that's slated to arrive in late 2026, according to company CEO Peter Rawlinson. We knew Lucid's Tesla Model Y rival would also be joined by a Model 3 fighter, but CarBuzz can now confirm that there is a mystery third model coming. Speaking with Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice-President of Design and Brand of Lucid Motors, in the front trunk of a Lucid Gravity, CarBuzz learned that what Lucid calls its "mid-size program" will encompass "multiple vehicles." Jenkins said, "they're going to be younger vehicles, they're going to be more athletic vehicles." He also specifically mentioned that there will be "three vehicles."



