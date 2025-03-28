Lucid Pulls A Toyota And Recalls 4,000 Vehicles For Floor Mats That May Cause Unintended Acceleration

Lucid, the maker of the Air and Gravity luxury electric vehicles, is recalling 4,294 floor mats because they may move in the footwell and interfere with the accelerator pedal. And yes, you read that correctly, the floor mats are being recalled, not the cars they were installed in.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Air EV genuine all-weather mats sold by Lucid until February 2025 are the culprit. They have nibs on the bottom but no hole through which an anchor would connect.