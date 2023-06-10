Lucid Releases The $77,000 Air Pure RWD To Take On The Model S

Lucid has introduced the most affordable version of its Air luxury sedan, called the Pure RWD. It's available immediately at a starting price of $77,400, not including destination and document fees. The current top-spec model, besides the bonkers tri-motor Sapphire, is the Air Grand Touring. It costs $125,600, while the Air Touring retails for $95,000. The former base spec was the Pure AWD, which received a $5,000 price cut in August. By removing the front electric motor, Lucid has now produced the Pure RWD, which is still not affordable enough to fall under the $55,000 price cap for sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks. Still, if you have $77k to splurge on an electric sedan, the $7,500 tax credit is likely insignificant. The more pertinent question is how it stacks up against the mighty Tesla Model S? At the time of writing, the base Model S costs $74,990 and offers 405 miles of range.



