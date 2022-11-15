Lucid Sees A Rash Of Bricked Vehicles Due To Software Issues

Lucid is unquestionably making progress regarding its production goals. At the same time, the backbone of its Air sedan is software and some owners are reporting serious problems with it. Some of them have cars that go in the wrong direction and others come out to their car to find that it’s more of a brick than a mode of transportation. Complaints made to the NHTSA by customers are available for all to see. Since September 2 of this year, five different complaints about the Lucid Air have come in and all of them have to do with software. Only one of those five, a lightning-strike-related software issue that left the car inoperable, seems to have an external source as the root cause.



