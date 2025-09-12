Lucid Sued After HR Calls Fired Engineer A Nazi

Last month, Lucid announced that Eric Bach, its longtime senior vice president of product and chief engineer, left the EV automaker after 10 years. While no reason for his abrupt departure was specified, we now have a little more insight into the exit. On Monday, Bach filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in federal court against Lucid alleging that he was fired after he complained about discrimination and a hostile work environment—namely that a coworker called Bach a “German Nazi” and turned the company against him. In the complaint from his attorneys, Bach, who was born and raised in Germany, claims that Lucid’s human resources department launched a “tainted” investigation into Lucid’s workplace culture in late 2024 that resulted in a “significant” reduction to his wide-ranging responsibilities and him being excluded from Lucid board meetings. In mid-2025, Bach claims he learned from an unnamed colleague that Lucid’s Senior Director of HR Rachael Rivera had been “disparaging Bach in racist terms” during the investigation and allegedly referred to him as a “German Nazi.”



