Lucid Teases $50,000 Model Y Killing SUV

Lucid might be a fully electric brand, but their upcoming midsize crossover certainly looks gassy in a new teaser image. Unveiled as part of a special event in Arizona, the unnamed model will ride on a new midsize platform and slot beneath the Gravity.

Lucid isn’t saying much at this point, but the crossover features a curvaceous but bloated design. We can also see a flowing roof, a sculpted hood, and rounded wheel arches. That isn’t much to go on, but the electric startup said their midsize platform is scheduled to go into production in late 2026 and vehicles based on the architecture will start under $50,000.