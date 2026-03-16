Lucid To Battle The Model Y With Cosmos And Earth SUVs

Lucid’s first midsize electric SUVs will be called Cosmos and Earth, the company confirmed during its Investor Day 2026 event in New York City on Thursday. A third model based on the same platform is also in the works, but its name has not been revealed yet. The Lucid Cosmos and Earth are the California-based startup’s ticket to the big league, so it has to do things right. After delivering the outstanding but rather expensive Air sedan and Gravity SUV, both of which are larger vehicles, the new mid-size crossovers will go after a completely different audience, considering their estimated starting price of around $50,000.



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