Lucid To Take On Tesla With A New $50,000 EV - Havent We Heard This Story Before?

And this is where Lucid is going, as per the company’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson. The EV maker will roll out a high-volume family car that should hit the market sometime in 2024.

Lucid started out with the Air, which entered production in September 2021. The entry-level variant, the Pure, now starts at $77,400. That is the price for the single-motor, rear-wheel drive variant. At the opposite end of the lineup, there is the Lucid Air Sapphire, which cand be ordered for the price of three Tesla Model S Plaid examples. Its main opponent starts at $86,090.

Last month, Lucid debuted the Gravity, a Tesla Model X rival. But the Gravity electric crossover starts at around $80,000 before tax credits, while the Model X sells for $68,590.


