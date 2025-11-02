Lucid Wants To Be Technology Supplier And Not So Much A Car Builder

Lucid Motors has developed and designed some award-winning electric vehicles in its young existence, but its end game isn’t EVs. According to Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, the goal is to be the “Intel” of the automotive world.

In an interview with Rawlinson, InsideEVs reports that the EV boss sees cars as a small fraction of Lucid’s future profitability plans. His strategy is to see Lucid evolve from an EV automaker to a hardware and software provider. The reasons are plenty, but the main one is to future-proof the company while making lots of money in the process.

“I’d love it to be 20-80,” said Rawlinson. “Twenty percent doing cars, 80 percent licensing. Because the vision I have for Lucid is just as there’s an Intel inside your laptop, there’s a Lucid inside a Honda or a Toyota.”