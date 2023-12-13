Lusty Telsa Model Y Tries To Mate With Power Box - Owner Couldn't Stop It

Blame it on Autopilot. Blame it on a cyber attack. Blame it on a less skillful driver. Blame it on texting and driving. Whatever it was, it left an entire neighborhood without electricity. A Tesla Model Y ran over an electrical box at a McDonald's fast food restaurant. The driver claims that it practically lurched itself at 70 mph while waiting at the drive-thru window.



The Tesla ended up with two wheels up in the air after it climbed over a United Power electric box in Fort Lupton, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon. A local store, some residences, and apartments were left without electricity. Nobody was injured, and power was restored in a few hours.





