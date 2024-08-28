MADE IN CHINA: Tesla Model S Clone, 345 Miles Of Range, UNDER $19k USD.

The Dongfeng Forthing Xinghai S7 has just glided into the automotive scene with a claim that might make aerodynamics engineers do a double-take: a drag coefficient of 0.191. This figure doesn't just break records; it shatters expectations for production cars, making the Xinghai S7 less of a vehicle and more of a whisper on wheels.



At 4935mm in length, this sedan isn't just long; it's streamlined, designed to slice through the air with the precision of a chef's knife through silk. Under its sleek hood lies a 160kW electric motor, paired with a 56.8kWh battery, offering a blend of power and efficiency that's as rare as a polite conversation on the internet.



The CLTC range of 555km means this car isn't just for show; it's for go. Imagine driving from one city to another, only stopping because you want to, not because your car needs to. And all this comes at a starting price of 129,800 RMB, or approximately $18,200 in US currency, making it not just an engineering marvel but also an accessible one.



This pricing strategy might just make the Xinghai S7 the people's champion in the electric vehicle (EV) market, offering luxury aerodynamics and efficiency without the luxury price tag. It's like Dongfeng looked at the EV market and said, "Let's give them efficiency, style, and affordability, all wrapped up in one sleek package."



In essence, the Xinghai S7 isn't just pushing boundaries; it's redefining them, making us rethink what's possible in automotive design and efficiency. Here's to hoping it inspires more cars to slip through the air just as gracefully.













How low can they go?



Dongfeng's Forthing brand claims a production car drag co-efficient record of 0.191 for its new Xinghai S7. The 4935mm long sedan gets a 160kW e-motor and 56.8kWh battery. CLTC range: 555km. Starting price announced today in China: 129,800 RMB ($US18,200) pic.twitter.com/kSHvylBqrR — Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 28, 2024



