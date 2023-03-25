MAFIA SPIES! Badabing! Ferrari Tells Hackers To Fuhgeddaboudit And Refuses Ransom Demand!

Recently, a group of hackers breached the security systems of the luxury car brand Ferrari, gaining access to sensitive information about thousands of customers, including names, addresses, and phone numbers. While the hackers demanded a ransom to keep the data from being released, Ferrari has decided not to pay up.



According to a spokesperson for the company, paying the ransom would have only encouraged the criminals to continue their attacks. Ferrari takes the privacy of its clients seriously and understands the gravity of the situation. The hack has not affected daily operations at the company, nor has it compromised any intellectual property related to new cars or future plans.



Unfortunately, Ferrari is not the only car manufacturer to fall victim to cyberattacks. In fact, a recent report by Israeli cybersecurity firm Upstream revealed that attacks on car makers and automotive parts suppliers increased by 239% between 2018 and 2022. Ransomware attacks and data breaches, such as the one experienced by Ferrari, pose significant threats to the industry.



To combat these risks, car makers have turned to "white-hat" hackers to help improve their cybersecurity. However, reports suggest that car manufacturers may not pay as much for these services as other industries, leaving them vulnerable to attack.



As the industry continues to rely more heavily on technology, individual vehicles could also become targets for cyberattacks. Owners can now remotely connect to their cars via WiFi and mobile phone networks, making them potentially vulnerable to hacking if the systems are not secure. While there have not been any reports of hackers taking control of individual vehicles, it remains a significant concern for the industry.



Despite the risks, Ferrari remains confident in its ability to protect customer data and has employed a cybersecurity firm to help strengthen its IT and data systems. With the upcoming launch of the Purosangue SUV, the company is poised for another successful year, despite the ongoing threat of cyberattacks.





