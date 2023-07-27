MAJOR MEDIA TRUST ISSUES: Why Was Auto Spies The ONLY Media Site To PREDICT The Slowdown In EV Sales? Can Anyone Say AGENDA? And IN THE TANK?

We predicted this was coming over a year ago. Yet, EVEN NOW the major media doesn't want this story to have wheels (see what we did there?)



So here is the question we have also been asking...



If Ford can't sell their EVs at the volumes needed with DECENT products like the Lightning and Mach-E, why isn't GM stock DROPPING and why does the media give them PASS after PASS on their FAILED promises?



In other words, if you think the Silverado EV, Hummer, Blazer or Lyriq is the silver bullet and will have any BETTER luck than Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Volvo or OTHERS, please SEEK help.



GM stock should be dropping significantly in our opinion. Why? Because if EVs are the future liek they said, then the General has NO future,



Hell, even Tesla is in a tough spot (they will recover and be fine). We predict he will have to do at least TWO more price drops in the next few months.



Bad news? Tesla profits will suffer. The good news? Those moves will put the final nails in the coffin for the legacy auto company EVs in the USA.



Discuss...







Chart of the Day: Ford. Shares initially pop after it beat the street & raised guidance. Then investors digested Ford estimating far greater losses in EV’s this year, a slower ramp in EV production and CEO Jim Farley saying Ford will now build more hybrids. $F pic.twitter.com/8RC54K5Gay — Phil LeBeau (@Lebeaucarnews) July 27, 2023



