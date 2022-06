Cristiano Ronaldo's employee has crashed the star's £1.7m Bugatti Veyron into a wall in Majorca while delivering it to him on holiday.



At 11 a.m. the car crashed into the door of a country house and into a butane bottle booth, which has been completely destroyed.



Police are investigating and thankfully no injuries have been reported.









