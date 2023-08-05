MARK OUR WORDS. People Are Going To Go ABSOLUTELY APESH_T Over The Tesla Cybertruck. OR Will It End Up Being Called The GIGA-Truck?

So many traditional writers and outlets are trying to poo-poo the Tesla Cybertruck. Of course, these are many of the people who called the Chevy Volt, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-Tron, etc. the TESLA KILLERS.



Well, we've been telling you they are ALL going to be wrong.. And after seeing it again today at the event in Texas, we're going to double down on our prediction.



People are simply going to go APESHIT over it when it finally hits. And will pay ANYTHING to get their hands on them.



Lightning, Silverado EV, RAM EV, Rivian...You're pretty much finished when this debuts. The masses of people who want an EV pickup truck (spoiler alert, there aren't as many as you think) will choose the Tesla over ANY of the competition.



The only question about it that we have now is will the name change to the GIGATRUCK?



We actually like that name BETTER.



What say you Spies?



We also noticed at the event that Elon seems to like the A U T O S P I E S typeface.



And is that a missile launcher on the top of the bed?



















Cybertruck looking badass with some accessories at @Tesla’s Texas lithium refinery groundbreaking! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/9UEcvuQ0QO — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 8, 2023



