MARY'S NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS! Think The CURSED Blazer EV With Issues Was Limited To Just ONE Auto Outlet? NOT!

Our Blazer EV, which we bought less than two months ago, has fewer than 2,000 miles on its odometer. In just one trip from Los Angeles to San Diego and back, our Blazer EV went from perfectly fine to totally on the fritz. And that's only the beginning.



We bought a 2024 Chevy Blazer EV for our long-term fleet, and things haven't been going well. A diagnostics check revealed 23 fault codes, none of which showed up on the dashboard.



As of this writing, our Blazer EV has 23 different issues that need fixing, more than a few of which we consider serious. The car has been at the dealer for two weeks so far, and we still don't know when or how the fixes, repairs or updates will be implemented.



Full review at the link...





Read Article