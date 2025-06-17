MARY, WE HAVE A PROBLEM? Are GM’s 6.2L L87 Engines a Bigger Problem Than the Company Admits?

General Motors’ 6.2L V8 L87 engine, a powerhouse in trucks and SUVs like the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Cadillac Escalade, is under scrutiny as reports of low-mileage failures and lifter issues mount. While GM has acknowledged some problems, issuing a recall for nearly 600,000 vehicles from 2021–2024, many owners and analysts question whether the company is fully addressing the severity of the issue. With lifter failures, engine replacements, and a controversial oil change recommendation, the L87’s reliability is raising red flags.



The L87, known for its 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, has been plagued by lifter and internal component failures, often at shockingly low mileage. Owners report catastrophic engine breakdowns, with some vehicles, like a 2023 Tahoe with just 15,000 miles, shutting down on highways, leaving families stranded. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2025 alleges GM knew about defective crankshafts and connecting rods, which can lead to sudden propulsion loss, posing serious safety risks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s investigation into 877,710 vehicles underscores the scale of the problem, citing 39 complaints and potential links to crashes and injuries.



GM’s response includes a recall (N252494002) to inspect engines for diagnostic trouble code P0016, which indicates crankshaft or camshaft misalignment. Vehicles passing inspection receive an oil change to 0W-40 Mobil 1 Supercar oil, replacing the original 0W-20 specification. GM claims this thicker oil improves lubrication under high loads, reducing lifter wear and preventing failures. However, critics argue this is a Band-Aid fix. A lawsuit contends the higher-viscosity oil reduces fuel economy, costing owners hundreds in extra fuel over a vehicle’s lifetime, while failing to address underlying machining defects in rod bearings and crankshafts. Teardowns, like one by YouTube’s I Do Cars, reveal worn pushrods, debris-laden lifters, and lubrication-starved components, suggesting deeper issues.



The lifter problems, distinct from the recall’s focus, are particularly concerning. Owners report ticking noises, rough performance, and check engine lights, often tied to Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM), which deactivates cylinders for efficiency but stresses lifters. Forums buzz with stories of lifter replacements at 70,000 miles or less, and some mechanics link failures to high idle times and contaminated oil.



GM’s stop-sale order and extended warranties for non-defective engines show some accountability, but the company’s reluctance to expand the recall to 2019–2020 models, despite similar complaints, fuels skepticism. With lawsuits piling up and owners losing trust, the L87’s woes suggest GM may be downplaying a crisis that could tarnish its reputation for building reliable trucks.



What say you Spies?



If you're an owner or had one did you have these issues?















