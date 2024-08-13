MASSIVE RECALL! The News About Cadillac's 'TESLA KILLER' Won't STOP. LITERALLY, The Lyriq May NOT STOP!

In a significant move impacting its electric vehicle lineup, General Motors (GM) has announced a recall affecting 21,469 units of the Cadillac Lyriq, spanning from the 2023 to 2024 model years. The recall targets all-wheel drive models due to a critical issue with the anti-lock braking system (ABS).



The problem, as identified by GM, involves the ABS activating unexpectedly at low speeds, potentially leading to an unnecessary release of brake pressure. This malfunction could increase the risk of accidents by either reducing the vehicle's ability to stop effectively or by causing the brakes to fail altogether.



Following this discovery, GM plans to address the issue through an over-the-air software update, which aims to rectify the software glitch causing the ABS malfunction. This update will be provided free of charge to all affected vehicle owners, showcasing GM's commitment to safety and customer satisfaction. However, if the software update does not resolve the issue, owners might need to visit a dealership for further inspection or repairs, also at no cost to them.



This recall comes on the heels of an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into over 3,000 Lyriq units for similar brake assist concerns. The investigation highlighted a potential for the internal spindle in the electronic brake control module to fracture, leading to a loss of brake boost and ABS functionality. Despite the severity, no injuries or deaths have been linked to this defect.



The recall's timing is particularly sensitive for GM, as the Cadillac Lyriq was designed to be a flagship model in its push towards electrification, offering luxury and performance in the electric SUV segment. The Lyriq, priced from $57,000, was supposed to set a new standard for Cadillac's electric vehicles, making this recall not just a technical issue but also a matter of brand reputation.



The response from the automotive community and Lyriq owners on social platforms like X has been mixed, with some expressing relief over GM's proactive approach to safety, while others question the reliability of new electric vehicle technologies. The sentiment captures a broader concern over the growing pains of electric vehicle production, where software and hardware must work in perfect harmony for safety.



GM has scheduled to mail notification letters to affected vehicle owners on September 23, 2024, and has also made its customer service line available for inquiries. This recall underscores the complexities of electric vehicle technology and the ongoing need for manufacturers to ensure that safety systems, especially critical ones like braking, operate flawlessly.



For those owning a Cadillac Lyriq, this recall serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of automotive technology and the importance of staying updated with manufacturer communications regarding safety issues.





